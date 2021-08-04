Musical Instrument Museum to organize music performances and special events this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum, or MIM, gives spotlight to local musical talents of Arizona by organizing live performances and talk shows this Saturday to Sunday, August 7 to 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Residents can enjoy various music cultures and other events shown at El Rio and the Musical Instrument Museum.
Those visiting North El Rio can soothe their ears with a pop-up guitar performance by Luis Martinez, one of the talented Arizona musicians, held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. On the other hand, citizens of all ages visiting the event in South El Rio at 9:30 a.m. can participate in crafting Guiro, a Latin percussion instrument popularly used throughout Arizona, until 4:00 p.m.
El Rio visitors wishing to capture their moments during the event can utilize the hands-free photo booth available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. By tagging their moments with #MIMphx, visitors can have the opportunity to be featured in the social media of the museum.
Residents can attend an insightful 30-minutes seminar about exploring music and instruments of the United States/Canada Gallery displayed in Arizona by Marshall Shore, Arizona’s historian, in Musical Instrument Museum’s Event Room 2 starting at 10.30 a.m.
Citizens can enjoy Bossa Brazil performing in MIM Music Theatre on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Furthermore, they can also enjoy Jaleo on Sunday in the same venue at the same time.
Residents joining as museum members can attend the event for free while non-members can purchase tickets through MIM’s website. During the event, residents can get a 20% discount on most souvenirs purchased at the museum store online here.
