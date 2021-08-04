Pinal County to open first public library on August 10

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ - Pinal County has announced that it will open the San Tan Valley Public Library, the first government-run library, on August 10.

The grand opening will be held at 10 a.m at 31505 N. Schnepf Road. The library is scheduled to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The library has 20,000 books for visitors to loan ranging from children, teens, and adult books. There are also board games, movies, and other digital media available. In addition, the books in the library are completely new and have various range of themes from classic literature to more local content that highlights Arizona. In addition, the library is also offering programs for all ages and will be guided by the staff.

This library will offer free member cards for all Pinal County residents. Visitors will only need to show their photo identification with their address in Pinal County or by using school mail and utility bill complete with ID. This library will also get rid of the charging fines for late returns.

The San Tan Valley Library will be led by Erik Surber, who says that he and the staff are excited to be serving San Tan Valley residents due to the energy of the citizens including its youth that grows quickly.

"I am grateful to all of our team, both here within the Library and across our County departments, for helping to make this vision a reality. We can't wait to finally be able to bring library services to San Tan Valley," said Alex Conrad, the director of Pinal County Library District.

