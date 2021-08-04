Gilbert Park and Recreation presents "Let's Talk Personal Finance" workshop series

CITY OF GILBERT, AZ - The Gilbert Parks and Recreation will be holding a series of events namely the "Let's Talk Personal Finance" workshops. The event will have four sessions held every Saturday from August 14 to September 4, 2021, and will be led by Yvonne DiMatteo as the speaker.

The first workshop is titled "Let's Talk Personal Finance Series: An Introduction", which will be held on August 14, 2021. This workshop will discuss personal finance, financial freedom, money basics, credit scores, and emotions of money. In addition, this session will help participants eliminate the taboos surrounding money.

The second workshop is titled "Let's Talk Personal Finance Series: Saving", which will be held on August 21, 2021. In this session, the speaker will discuss the importance of saving money for the future and retirement, emergency funds, and large purchases, as well as tips and tricks on how to save money.

The third one, titled "Let's Talk Personal Finance Series: Spending", which will be held on August 28, 2021, will discuss the differences between need and luxury complete with cash flow statements and the psychology behind spending, and will also discuss "Credit Card Trap".

The last one is titled "Let's Talk Personal Finance Series: Investing" which will be held on September 4, 2021. This session will discuss the differences between good debt and bad debt, as well as the advantages of purchasing houses and mortgages. Participants will also learn about bonds, mutual funds, as well as stock investment and its risks.

This workshop is for youth from 14 to 24 years old. All four sessions will be held at SERL-Twain Conference Room at Southeast Regional Library at 775 N Greenfield Road from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission costs $25 for each session and is limited to 25 persons only. Visit here for more information.

