The City of Mesa Government Launches Household Hazardous Materials Program

MESA, AZ – The City of Mesa government encourages proper management of unused hazardous households by launching Household Hazardous Material Program. The program intends to reuse, recycle or dispose of those particular wastes to prevent pollution in the city.

The Household Hazardous Materials Facility is only eligible to City of Mesa residents and Maricopa County Island residents with a certain daily limit for the disposed items. The fee for the Mesa Green & Clean program is included in their monthly utility bill.

The residents can drive along Lehi Road to enter the facility through the drive-thru entrance at the second building of 2412 N. Center Street. from Wednesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. until noon. Residents visiting the facility must show their driver's license with Mesa address or the utility bill and photo I.D. with matching names.

Items should be packed and labeled in a container for proper disposal of the waste while the resident shall remain in their vehicle with the engine turned off during the unloading process.

In addition to daily amount limitations, there are also specific prohibitions for certain items, such as large arms ammunition, explosives, and radioactive materials.

Alternatively, unused household items in good condition can be traded at no charge in the Swap Shop. The Shop only accepts 15 items per household and has the same operating hours as the facility. Visitors must obey strict COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing face masks during their visit.

For detailed information, the residents can voicemail the facility at (480) 644-4463 or contact by e-mail at hhm.info@mesaaz.gov.

