The City of Peoria to Conduct Assessment Survey for Public Facilities and Services Development

PEORIA, AZ – The City of Peoria encourages citizens to participate in an evaluation survey by the Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities Department this week through Sunday, August 15.

After respondents complete the survey, the Department will use their input to revise their master plan for developing the facility and services. Furthermore, the survey is part of a research study conducted in collaboration with the Department and Arizona State University's School of Community Resources Development.

Residents must be at least 18 years old to volunteer for the 15-minute survey. After completing the questionnaire, they will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

According to the public record, Peoria's Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities Development has previously conducted the following surveys:

• General Plan 2040 Feedback, completed on February 24, 2020;

• Resident Shopping and Dining survey, completed on November 3, 2020;

• Sunrise Mountain Preserve Trails survey, completed on February 8, 2021;

• Peoria Municipal Court survey, completed on March 1, 2021;

• Peoria Transit Master Plan Feedback survey, completed on March 12, 2021;

• Sustainability Master Plan survey, completed on March 15, 2021;

• Peoria Arts Master Plan Feedback survey, completed on April 2, 2021;

• Community Forestry Plan survey, completed on April 30, 2021, and;

• Paloma Community Park Phase II Community Input survey, completed on May 31, 2021.

Residents may contact Eric Legg of the Arizona State University research team by e-mail at eric.legg@asu.edu or by phone at 602-496-1057 with any questions about the survey.

Moreover, they can contact the Chair of the Human Subjects Institutional Review Board at 480-965-6788 with any concerns about the survey's security or their privacy while completing it.

