Banner Health will increase its vaccinated employee number regarding the Delta Variant

MESA, AZ - Banner Health Center has declared that it will increase the number of vaccinated staff. This is an endeavor to safeguard the team members and patients, as well as the Mesa community as a whole.

Banner Health further said that COVID-19 vaccinated individuals would be prioritized for recruitment. Banner Health will set a November 1 deadline for those employees who have not been inoculated to receive a vaccination shot.

"We care for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we owe it to them to take every measure possible to ensure the safest care environment," said Peter Fine, president, and CEO for Banner Health, in a company-wide email on July 20.

There are some reasons behind this action, including the global concern of the Delta Variant, their need to protect those patients, and preparation for the flu season. Another reason is that the Food and Drug Administration has postponed the lift of the Emergency Use Authorization.

"We are taking this step to reduce the risk for our patients, their families, visitors, and each other. Safety is an absolute top priority and the COVID vaccine mandate reflects that commitment. The vaccine data has fully supported the safety and efficacy to prevent disease and reduce its severity. There is overwhelming evidence for us to act on behalf of the communities that rely on us to care for and protect them."

Banner Health is an Arizona-based nonprofit health care system. Until today, there are about 52,000 members that work in Banner Health. Visit its official website at www.bannerhealth.com for more information.

