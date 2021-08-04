GIlbert's Desert Sky Park received the2021 Sustainable Infrastructure Award by The Metis Award ASU

GILBERT, AZ - The City of Gilbert recently announced that the Desert Sky Park has won the 2021 Sustainable Infrastructure Award by The Metis Center for Infrastructure and Sustainable Engineering of Arizona State University.

Established in November 2019, the Desert Sky Park phase 1 is located at 6624 S. Power Road and provides 30-acres of land for fitness for Gilbert residents. It also offers multi-use areas, Musco field lighting for evening activities, irrigation, restroom, and even an office building. There is a 3.5-acre lake to irrigate the fields as well as jogging trails.

Visitors can enjoy picnic ramadas, jogging trails, and a playground. There is the famous Ninja-Warrior-like fitness course for those who love to challenge their stamina as well as a smaller-scale version for children and teenagers. The park is completed with a large parking area, shade structures in various areas, and benches that have charging ports for visitors' gadgets.

Phase 1 of the park is a collaborative project between the City of Gilbert and various organizations such as the Flood Control District of Maricopa County, Town of Gilbert, Salt River Project, Southwest Gas, and Union Pacific Railroad.

The Sustainable Infrastructure Awards aims to highlight infrastructures that have sophisticated structures and amenities that will support their sustainability and address environmental, social, and technological challenges. The awardees are from public, private, nonprofit, and academic organizations in the Phoenix area.

Along with the Desert Sky Park, this year's awardees are Stanley Consultants ASR Well at Peoria, WOODPATEL Civil Engineers of Culdesac Tempe with its first car-free neighborhood in the United States.

Visit here for more information about the award including the ways to enroll organizations in the awards nomination.

