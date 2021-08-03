Gilbert's Cosmo Dog Park in the Happy Doggo 50 Best Dog Parks in America

GILBERT, AZ-The Happy Doggo has announced the 50 Best Dog Parks in America, and Cosmo Dog Park in Gilbert has been listed at the number five. Here is the brief profile of Cosmo Dog Park:

Cosmo Dog Park is a 17-acre land for residents and their dogs to enjoy leisure time with their pets. It has an oasis in the middle. The name "Cosmo" is derived from a dog hero named Cosmo who was the first police dog in Gilbert. The park was established in 2006 to celebrate the bond between dogs and humans and has become the most visited place in Gilbert with around 600,000 visitors each year.

Located at 2502 E. Ray Road, the park has an oasis-like lake that uses reclaimed water and opens daily from 5.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. but opens from 12 p.m. every Tuesday for maintenance. Since it opens until 10 at night, the park is complete with lighting as well as two dog washing stations. There are also pet drinking fountains and separated areas for active and meek dogs. You don't have to worry about your dog's waste since it has several waste disposal stations.

For us humans, this park also provides a wide range of facilities to be used as a gathering place. Starting from a basketball court, drinking fountain, four reservable ramadas complete with BBQ Grills, a play area, park amenities such as benches, bike racks, and equestrian trails, as well as a restroom facility.

This park has four acres of fenced area for visitor for visitors' dogs to run unleashed. Visitors are also responsible to their dogs including any injuries or damage done. For more information, visit here.

