Chandler, AZ

Chandler Housing's new expanded I-ROC program

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IDZrr_0bGKRLAG00

CITY OF CHANDLER, AZ - The City of Chandler's Housing and Redevelopment Division recently announced the expansion of its Increasing Rental Opportunities in Chandler or known as the I-ROC program.

Before this announcement, I-ROC gave a $400 sign-on incentive for new landlords that participate in Housing Choice Voucher or HCV, previously known as Section 8. I-ROC has now increased the incentive to $1000 for both new and older landlords who renew their leases to HCV.

This program has also been expanded to include families that join Emergency Housing Voucher or EHV and Tenant Based Rental Assitance or TBRA Programs.

“Chandler currently has more than 80 families in the HCV, EHV and TBRA programs who are searching for housing,” said Amy Jacobson, Housing and Redevelopment Manager. “It is becoming increasingly difficult to find low- to moderate-income housing within city limits and we’re hopeful with this enhanced program, more landlords will see the benefits of renting to our qualified families.”

Eight landlords that are signed under the original I-ROC program have established new leases agreements for the new program. The landlords will get benefits for participating in the new program, which includes stable monthly cash flow, tenant stability, and stable payment since tenants will pay in the designated percentage of their income for the rent and utilities while Chandler Housing will pay the rest to the landlord.

The landlords that are interested to join the program can visit Chandler Landlords. The website also lists the benefits and the online registration to I-ROC. In addition, they may also contact Lilia Gonzales by calling 480-782-3284 for further questions.

