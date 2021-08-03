Ten Teachers to Qualify for 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona Educational Foundation, or AEF, nominates ten teachers throughout Arizona for the 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award at The Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix on October 16, 2021.

The Arizona Teacher of the Year will receive $15,000 from the Arizona Educational Foundation, travel paid to meet the U.S. President at White House, and has the opportunity to take a week trip to International Space Camp in Huntsville, AL. The winning candidate will also honor a doctorate from Northern Arizona University and represent Arizona for the National Teacher of the Year.

The ten candidates undergoing the final interview process, including three candidates from Phoenix, are as following:

• Alyssa Weed from Acacia Elementary School;

• John Carlo Tulinao from Amberlea Elementary School;

• Lindsey Peterson from Apollo High School;

• Nancy Parra-Quilan from Kino Junior High School;

• Kristina Laborin from Old Vail Middle School;

• Ashton Gildea from Walden Grove High School;

• Jessica England from Sahuarita Middle School;

• Ashley Crose from Saguaro High School;

• Jennifer Cheesman from Zuni Hill Elementary, and;

• Jason Catanese from Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School.

Desert Financial, an Arizona credit union company, holds the title sponsor for the event. AEF also benefits from its partners supporting the program for the teachers, including free membership to Treasures4Teachers, scholarships to achieve National Board Certification from Arizona K12 Center, and the opportunity to obtain recognition and riding APS fire engine during the Fiesta Bowl Parade.

The residents wanting to attend the event can purchase the tickets online at https://www.azedfoundation.org/teachersrock. Also, they can sponsor or donate to the event by e-mailing Kim Graham, Executive Director of AEF, at kim@azedfoundation.org.

