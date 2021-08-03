Tempe Local Food Fight classes throughout 2021

TEMPE, AZ - Collaborating with various local chefs, mixologists, and other food makers in Tempe, the Local Food Fight will be hosting at least five cooking classes throughout 2021, from August 3 to December 19.

Local Food Fight focuses to promote culinary industries. It hosts various classes, competitions, and other educational events in order to promote the industry, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The first class will be Back to Busy! Meal Prep 101 on August 4, 2021, from 6.30 to 8 p.m MST. To anticipate the new 2021-2022 school year that begins in August 2021, this class will provide the time and money-saving strategies to create a restaurant-chefs-level school meal.

In Zero Waste Cooking Class on September 19, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. MST, you can gain some tips on minimizing food waste and meals budget. This theme is inspired by chefs in big restaurants that should learn and prepare everything quickly yet efficiently.

The Halloween Cookie Workshop will be on October 27, 2021, from 6.30 to 8 p.m. MST. In its fifth year, the class will provide six sugar cookies lessons including the tools and ingredients.

Easy As Pie-Making Class is a pie-making class including tips to create different crusts, fillings, and ways to improve your pie-making skills. This class will be on November 10, 2021, from 6 to 8.30 p.m. MST.

Celebrate Christmas with Christmas Cookie Workshop on December 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. MST. The fun and inspiring class will allow you to decorate your own five large undecorated cookies.

All the classes will be at Fry's Food and Drug at 1835 E Guadalupe Rd unit d-111. Visit this page https://www.localfoodfight.com/cookingclasses for more information.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.