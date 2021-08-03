Here are some places in Gilbert where you can donate to the Heat Relief Network Program

GILBERT, AZ - Summer heat could be a serious problem if we could anticipate it well. The fact that there are several numbers of lives lost because of the heat-related illness each year moves the City of Gilbert to make donations to reduce the death toll.

Gilbert supports the Heat Relief Network by partnering with the Maricopa Association of Governments and other humanity-focused organizations. The program aims to provide resources for those that are the most vulnerable to heat-related illness, including homeless persons, the elderly, and younger persons.

The City is asking residents, businesses, and volunteers to provide bottled water, caps, light-colored t-shirts, and sunblock. The city offers five donation centers that will be open until September 6, 2021.

The venues and timetable are listed below.:

1. All Gilbert Fire Stations around the town will be open from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

2. Cactus Yards at 4536 E Elliot Rd. from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

3. Freestone Recreation Center at 1411 E Guadalupe Rd. from Monday to Friday at 5.15 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4. Gilbert Community Center at 130 N. Oak St from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5. Gilbert PD Admin Office at 75 E Civic Center Dr. from Monday to Sunday. This place will provide 24 hours drop-off at the front lobby.

Visit this page for more information about other locations. If you have a large donation, contact the City of Gilbert at (480) 503-6277 or Robert.Kropp@gilbertaz.gov to arrange a pick-up.

