The Brand-new Palo Verde Park Is Ready for the City of Mesa Residents to Enjoy

Children Playground Power Lai/Unsplash

MESA, AZ – The City of Mesa government welcomed the residents with new enhancements to Palo Verde Park on July 31. The Park received several improvements and new furniture and playground additions.

The voter-approved bond to make improvements was initiated and approved by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling LLC, also joined in making the park sustainable and provided ease of access to the residents.

The remodeled park has expanded into an 18-acre area and has first-come, first-serve shaded ramadas, soccer fields, basketball courts, a barbecue area, picnic tables, and a multi-use field. It also provides better access to those with disabilities via new domes, wood ramps, friendship swings, rubberized transfer stations, and shade structures for protection from the heat.

The kids’ playground now divides rubber and wood fiber surfaces and also has a separated sand play area. The park also implements different playgrounds for certain ages: for 5-to-12-year-old kids, where they can use Belt Swings, Curva Spinner, Zoom Track, and Playbooster consisting of slides, spinner, climbing obstacles, and monkey bars. For children aged 2-5, they can use the Saddle Spinner, Toddler Swings, Small sandbox, and utilize 14 features of The Cube.

Palo Verde Park is one of 205 parks at the City of Mesa with unique playgrounds, state-of-art athletic fields, aquatic centers, splash pads, recreation centers, an amphitheater, a convention center, a cemetery, and two spring training baseball stadiums.

Residents can visit the park from sunrise to 10:00 p.m. and should pay attention to park rules listed at https://www.mesaparks.com/parks-facilities/parks/park-rules-regulations to ensure their safety in enjoying the facility.

