The McCormick-Stillman Railroad in Scottsdale has finally reopened

CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ - On July 31, the McCormick Stillman Railroad Park officially reopened after closures due to debris cleanup after a storm.

The opening schedule of the park varies according to the month. For example, the Railroad Museum is closed during summer, and Train and Carousel sections are open from 8 a.m. in August and at 9 a.m. in September. The ticket admission is $3 on the Stillman Station. Membership and ticket packs are also available.

The Park is located at 7301 East Indian Bend Road, Scottsdale, and is under the management of Scottsdale's Parks and Recreational Department. This park is 30-acre wide and has various rides attractions such as the Paradise & Pacific Railroad, Charros Carousel, and 1950-vintage Allan Herschell carousel as well as the Scottsdale Railroad Museum.

The Park also has one 10,000 square foot building that is specifically dedicated to showcasing model railroads. The model railroads include HO Gauge, O Gauge, N Gauge, and the smallest Z Gauge models.

The McCormick Stillman Railroad Park was initially a ranch with the name of McCormick Ranch established around the mid-1940s to 1950s by Anne and Fowler McCormick. The ranch was 4.236-acres wide and was used to breed the purebred Arabian horses and Angus cattle.

Fowler McCormick gave 100 acres of the Ranch to the City of Scottsdale in 1967 as a donation to be used to build a park. In 1971, Guy Stillman included the Scottsdale Railroad & Mechanical Society in the agreement with the City of Scottsdale to create a Railroad Park in the donated land.

The ranch finally became a park on October 4, 1975, with minimum facilities including free train rides, games, music, and a Wild West Shootout after Guy Stillman moved his Paradise & Pacific steam railroad to the land.

