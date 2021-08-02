Here's the update on Scottsdale road restrictions up to mid-August 2021

CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The City of Scottsdale has announced that there are several traffic restrictions that will apply from July 30 through August 9, 2021. Here are several road restrictions.

1. Loop 101 improvement update

This is the project by the Arizona Department of Transportation to improve Loop 101 from Interstate 17 that includes Phoenix to Pima Road in Scottsdale. The Loop 101 will be closed from Tatum Boulevard to Pima Road from 10 p.m. on Friday, July 30 to Monday, August 2 at 5.a.m. due to final striping and will close all eastbound ramps. For this closure, drivers can take a detour on Pinnacle Peak Road or Thompson Peak Parkway and reenter via eastbound Loop 101 at Pima Road or Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Another closure will be on Friday, August 6 at 10 p.m. to Monday, August 9 at 5 a.m. due to deck joints sealing and will close all westbound ramps. Drivers can reroute their way through Pinnacle Peak Road or Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and re-enter via eastbound Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road.

2. Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway

The road will be closed until August 6 from 8.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to improvements of road median followed by several other restrictions at the intersection of Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway. Drivers can reroute by entering McDowell Mountain Ranch Road.

3. New restrictions on McDonald Drive west of Scottsdale Road

On August 2 to 13 from 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., there will be several lane restrictions on McDonald Drive to the west of Scottsdale Road due to utility works.

4. New Restrictions at Scottsdale and Indian School Roads intersections

On August 2 to 3 from 9 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., the Scottsdale and Indian School road lanes will be restricted due to street signs replacements.

For other updates of road restrictions, visit here.

