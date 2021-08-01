Coconino County Public Health share things to do after a flood

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ - The Museum Fire in Coconino County is still causing floods and flashfloods since Arizona is still in monsoon season. Regarding the phenomenon, Coconino County Public Health shares some tips about what to do if your home is flooded.

If you managed to evacuate and are about to return home, it is recommended to return in daylight since you don't have to use a flashlight. Shut off all electric power to your home and natural gas or propane tanks to prevent fire, explosions, and electrocution. Always check on your children and pets and keep them out of the affected area until you finish the cleanup.

If you are planning to clean your home, you may do it yourself if it is a small cleanup job. Always wear goggles, a fitted mask, and rubber boots. waterproof gloves as well as long-sleeved shirts and long pants. If it is a bigger cleanup job, call a professional instead of doing it yourself, especially if you are handling mold. You may dry your house by using fans, air conditioning, and dehumidifiers.

Clean all hard surfaces properly with hot water and soap or detergent before disinfecting them with household unscented chlorine bleach solutions. You can make your own disinfectant solution by adding one tablespoon of bleach to four cups of water. After applying to surfaces, let them sit for three to five minutes and rinse them with clean water.

Don't forget to wash your hands with soap and water. It is recommended to use cooled boiled water. Wash all your clothes that have been exposed to flood or sewage water in hot water and detergent separately from other clean clothes.

Get a tetanus shot if you have been exposed to floodwater or have been injured when you are cleaning up. Use extreme caution when walking through floodwater if you have open wounds.

