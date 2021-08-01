McDowell Mountain Regional Park presents 2021 Summer Night Rides

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The McDowell Mountain Regional Park will be holding an event called 2021 Summer Night Rides hosted by Fountain Hills Bikes. There will be three events on different dates around 2021.

This event is dedicated to bicycle riders, especially mountain bikers, and is open for all ability levels with various trails to be chosen. Companions from Fountain Hills Bikes will also be available. The event will start around 7-7.30 p.m. at Pemberton Trailhead and is expected to end around 9 p.m., closed with gathering for food, music, and movie screening.

Every prospective participant is advised to bring their own lights with a minimum of three hours of power. It is also suggested to bring extra lights for the helmet and handlebar for more optimum visibility. Note that every participant is riding at their own risk, hence they need to know their limitations and respect other riders as well as the environment around them.

The McDowell Mountain Regional Park is a 21,099-acre wide park located at 16000 McDowell Mountain Park Dr., Arizona. It is located in the lower Verde River basin and the elevation could reach 3,000 feet on the western boundary. The park opens from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 1 to October 21, and from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 1 to April 30.

Visitors can enjoy various tourist attractions such as 50 miles of trails, amazing views of the surrounding mountains, and sightseeing the wildlife of the area such as deer, javelina, birds, and coyotes.

For prospective participants, call (602) 506-2930 ext 3 for pre-registration since it is required to join the event.

