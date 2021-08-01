Coconino County Public Health share food safety tips during flood

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ - The Museum Fire in Coconino County is still causing floods and flashfloods since Arizona is still in monsoon season. Regarding the phenomenon, Coconino County Public Health shares some tips about food safety after a flood hits your house.

The first thing to note is to never consume anything that may have contacted the floodwater. Throw everything that is not inside a waterproof container away, including fresh or processed meat unless it is airtightly sealed, cheese, eggs, and dairy. In addition, throw away dried foods, grains, beans, nuts, dried fruits, dried milk and egg products.

If you have foods that are sealed with foil, cellophane, or paper packages that were stored above the flood level, check if they have leaks, breaks, or other damage. Throw them away if you find any sign of damage, since they could be damaged due to condensation as well.

Cardboard juice, milk, and baby formula have to be thrown away if they come into contact with floodwater. The cardboard packaged beverages can not be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. In addition, if you find stains on the inner paper wrapper of food packaging, throw them as well.

The food inside a refrigerator may be taken away and refrozen if it wasn't in contact with floodwater. Make sure they remain below 41 degrees at all times. You may also take partially melted or thawed food that still has ice crystals on it. Discard everything that has been completely thawed, including fruits, poultry, meat, vegetables, and fish, as well as any vacuum-packed fish that has been completely thawed.

Put extra caution into choosing and consuming food that you obtain from your flooded house. In short, if you doubt it, throw it out.

