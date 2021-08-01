Upcoming events on August 21 at Maricopa County Parks

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ-If you want to spent your time on outdoor activities next August, the parks around Maricopa County are holding various outdoor events including hike and mountain bike ride. Here are the four events that will be available on Saturday, August 21, 2021:

1. Advanced Beginner / Intermediate Mountain Bike Ride

The event will be at San Tan Mountain Regional Park at 6533 W. Phillips Road, Queen Creek Arizona. This event is hosted by San Tan Shredders. They will guide the participants on a 7-to 9-mile group ride, with maximum of ten riders per group. The event will start from 6 a.m. and the ride is expected to be two-hour long. Prospective participants are asked to bring their own helmet, extra water and inner tube in case of flat tire. Register by contacting (602) 506-2930 ext 7. For more information visit here.

2. Full Moon Hike through Spur Cross

The event will be at Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area at 44000 North Spur Cross Road, Cave Creek Arizona. This event will engage the participants to enjoy the wildlife under the silver full moon light. Participants are asked to bring at least one flashlight in case of emergency, although it will not be really needed. They are also asked to wear face mask since it will be impossible to apply social distancing protocol.

Visit here for more information.

3. Summer Night Rides at McDowell Mountain Park

This event is hosted by Fountain Hills Bikes at McDowell Mountain Park. The event will start around 7 and 7.30 p.m. and is expected to end at 9 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own lights with three hours minimum of power. For more information, visit here.

4. Sunset and Full Moon Hike

This event will be at Lake Pleasant Regional Park - Discovery Center at 39345 N. Overlook Road, Peoria Arizona. It will be a two-mile hike under the full moon light. Participants are required to wear proper shoes and bring water. For registration, call 602-506-9556 or visit here for more information.

