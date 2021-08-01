Maricopa County shares about illegal dumping

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ—Illegal dumping is waste disposal in unauthorized and/or unpermitted areas, such as uninhabited desert areas, open ground, roadways sides, alleys, and construction site. According to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department or MCESD, illegal dumping could lead to bigger problems, such as animal-borne diseases, since the wastes will attract rats, mosquitos, flies, and other insects. It will also cause bigger, unsanitary problems around the city.

Illegal dumping usually occurs to get away from disposal fees at landfills or simply just because they are too lazy to give more time and effort to dump the waste at proper disposal. MCESD explains on its official website at https://www.maricopa.gov/2196/Illegal-Dumping, the items that are usually found in illegal dumpings are including appliances, business trash, chemical and/or medical waste, construction and demolition waste, furniture, household garbage, landscape and yard waste, mattresses, tires, and motor oils.

Every citizen of Maricopa County can report illegal dumpling sightings by calling (602) 506-6616 or 602-506-DUM or online, report by visiting here https://www.maricopa.gov/FormCenter/Environmental-Services-16/Environmental-Services-Complaint-Form-82. Inform the staff about the exact location of the dumpsite, including the closest major cross-streets and the person or company that do the illegal dumping. If it is possible, also tell about the content of the waste, but don't enter or dig the site.

To reduce the amount of waste in the county, the Maricopa County government has several household hazardous waste collection and recycling locations in the valley. You can visit here https://www.maricopa.gov/3980/Water-Sewage-Stormwater-Waste for more information on Maricopa County waste and recycling locations, including Water, Sewage, Stormwater & Waste sections.

Visit here for an online report for each city in Maricopa County.

