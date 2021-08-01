CCC students and Habitat for Humanity to create small-footprint homes

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - The Coconino Community College is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona or HFH to establish small-footprint homes in the City of Flagstaff.

This collaboration emerged after Ken Myers of CCC and Eric Wolverton of HFH met last May.

The need for the Construction Technology Management program of CCC students to get real-life experience meets the need of HFH for more workers to build affordable houses in Flagstaff. Both parties are expecting benefits from the collaboration.

“We want to encourage workforce development and retention to keep that talent in the community,” said Eric Wolverton, executive director of HFH. “Starter homes are an asset that keep giving. They will be a community asset serving multiple families.”

According to Wolverton, starter homes or small-footprints home is homes with around 350 square feet wide. The homes will also contain a full kitchen and bathroom. The small-footprint homes aim to give residents homeownership with minimum cost. The homes will be provided from HFH to qualified applicants based on their income and need as well as a contribution to help build the home.

Myers, the leader of the Construction Technology Management, said that this collaboration is already been expected for several years back. “That small scale provides more opportunities for the students,” Myers said.

Myers also added that this project will give the chance for students to create homes from a template in the newly remodeled Del E. Webb shop at CCC's Fourth Street campus. The project will be part of the Construction Technology Management's Building Methods I and II courses for the fall and spring semesters.

For more information about the HTH of Northern Arizona, visit here.

