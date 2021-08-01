Maricopa County Attorney's Office reminds us about vehicular heatstroke

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – The Maricopa County Attorney Office urges everybody in Maricopa and Arizona, in general, to reduce the risk and level of heatstroke fatality during this summer.

Summer will still be going for a couple of months onwards, and the risk of vehicular heatstroke is still haunting everybody who does their routine outside. Heatstroke is a condition when the body is exposed to high temperatures for a prolonged time and vehicular heatstroke is heatstroke caused by being inside a vehicle under extreme heat.

Those who are most vulnerable to vehicular heatstroke are children, pets, and elderly people. Data shows that there are 25 vehicular heatstroke deaths across the U.S. and one case was in Maricopa County. The best way to prevent heatstroke in those who are the most vulnerable is by making them stay at home. If you need to take them with you during a hot summer day, always include safety habits in your daily routine.

The first thing to do is always be aware that you are bringing a child in the backseat and avoid distractions. If your children are being driven by other people, call the driver to make sure they take your child when leaving the car. Put reminders for yourself like using an app such as Waze, Baby on Board, or Kars4Kids to help you be aware of their locations.

If you are a bystander, you may check the parking cars for children or pets that are being left. Arizona has The Samaritan Law that permits a person to rescue a child or pet from a parked vehicle if they think their life is in danger.

For more information about vehicular heatstroke, visit here.

