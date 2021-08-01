This summer, plan a visit to Casa Grande City's Palm Island Family Aquatic Park

CASA GRANDE, AZ - If you live near Casa Grande City, Arizona, and want to beat the summer heat by doing water activities, Casa Grande has the Palm Island Family Aquatic Park that is located at 1115 North Brown Avenue, Casa Grande Arizona.

The Aquatic Park is open for this summer swim season. It provides various facilities for all ages of visitors including a 150-foot water slide, Aqua Climb wall, adjustable water cannons, water basketball, and stationary sprayers. The pools are ranging zero to a 12-foot deep dive tank.

The Aquatic Park opens every Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a family swim schedule that starts from 5.30 p.m. through to 7.30 p.m. The admission fee will be $1 for children from 3 to 17 years old, $2 for 18 years old and above, and free for children under 2 years old. For the family swim, the fee will be $3 per family of four and $0.75 for each additional family member.

In order to fulfill the City's drowning prevention attempt thoughtfully, the Palm Island Family Aquatic Park also offers a swim lesson program for the community. The instructors will be from the national Starfish Aquatics Institute and they will teach about water safety and swim skills divided into fifteen different classes for all ages.

The classes will be divided based on age and skill level with a limit of six participants per instructor. For this summer, there are four different sessions that would last two weeks each including six classes. Every class will last 30 minutes and costs $15 per participant.

For additional information about the park, other aquatic programs, and online registration for the classes, please visit here.

