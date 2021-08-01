University of Arizona researchers invented transcranial optogenetics that lights up brain neuron activity

PHOENIX, AZ — University of Arizona researchers are creating a new less-invasive optogenetic device that illuminates specific neurons in the brain to excite or suppress activity. The research is led by Phillip Gutruf, a biomedical engineering professor and Craig M. Berge Faculty Fellow.

The experiments aim to better understand how human brains work and help scientists conduct research and find cures for neurodegenerative diseases. Gutruf is working with Jokubas Ausra, a biomedical engineering doctoral student in his lab and other researchers from Northwestern University. Ausra is also the first author of the paper related to the study, which is published in PNAS.

"This technique means we can use optogenetics without having to penetrate the skull or brain tissue, making it much less invasive," said Jokubas Ausra.

Current optogenetics experiments involve introducing a light-sensitive protein, which attaches to specific neurons in the brain, on animal models. Researchers then use a small device to send pulses of light to those neurons and change their activity.

Gutruf and his team report on the first wireless transcranial optogenetic stimulation device that can send light through the skull without physically penetrate the blood-brain barrier in the paper. The technique is done using a wireless and tiny battery-free device implanted under the skin.

"This is significant because when optogenetics become available for humans, we have technology that enables seamless light delivery to neurons in the brain or spine," said Gutruf.

"This means we have a precursor technology that could someday help manage conditions like epilepsy or chronic pain without invasive surgery and chronic use of drugs."

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.