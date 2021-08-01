Shooting features in Mesa Police Department recap of third week of July

MESA CITY, AZ - The Mesa Police Department or MPD has shared its recap of the third week of July.

There were three cases involving MPD officers in just two days, including one officer-involved shooting.

The first case happened on July 20, 2021. An officer-involved shooting occurred at block 4100 of South Neptune. There were no casualties and injuries on both parties. Dominic Alvarez, 32, was taken into custody and charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm-DV and Threats-DV. Before officers came up, there were multiple 9-1-1 calls about domestic violence inside the house as well as a gunshot. An officer fired a bullet through the window after Alvarez pointed an AR-15 to the officers. Alvarez was finally self-surrendered.

The second case was on July 21, 2021. There are officers looking for Dane Smith, 26, a fugitive charged with Theft of Means of Transportations and another two outstanding warrants. The officers found Smith inside a vehicle around 80th Street or Baseline for Operation Summer Project 2021. The officers were trying to halt Smith's vehicle but he did not stop and fired a handgun at officers through its back window. The bullets hit the officers' car and other three houses. The vehicle was finally stopped before Smith and Thomas Elliot, 53, the driver escaped. Both men are now caught and taken into custody. Nobody was injured in this case.

The last case was happened also on July 21, 2021, where a vehicle was set on fire purposively. The case happened at Dobson Ranch Library at 2425 S. Dobson. The officers seize Christopher Alvarado, 25, that told the officers that he was upset because his vehicle would not start and burnt it. Alvarado is charged with Arson for Property and Reckless Burning since the vehicle was next to multiple trees and a public library.

