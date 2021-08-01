Buckeye City reopens the Before and After School Enrichment Program

BUCKEYE CITY, AZ - The City of Buckeye is reopening the Buckeye After School Enrichment or B.A.S.E. program to help get more children out of their homes and into a nurturing developmental environment.

B.A.S.E. is a before-and after-school program that provides a convenient and cheap program for students from Kindergarten up to the 8th grade.

They offer several benefits such as homework and educational assistance activities, healthy snacks, physical activities, as well as creative play to improve children's imagination and physical health. This program is a fun alternative for your children instead of letting them be alone at home.

B.A.S.E. is offered at various school locations that are included in the Buckeye Elementary School District and the Saddle Mountain Unified School District.

The program will begin at 6 a.m. until the school starts bell and after the school ends until 6.30 p.m. daily at those selected schools. Note that the B.A.S.E. at Tartesso Elementary in the Saddle Mountain Unified School District is open for Kindergarten to 5th-grade students with changed schedules as: on Monday, it will start from 6 a.m. to 6.30 p.m., and on Tuesday through Friday will be after school ony until 6.30 p.m.

If you are interested to enroll your children to B.A.S.E. program, check the registration form here. You can also hand it in-person at Dr. Saide Recreation Center at 1003 E. Eason Ave. from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday to Friday.

The B.A.S.E. program already has the license from the Arizona Department of Health Services and is qualified by DES child care subsidy. All employees of the program pass an annual federal background check and training to ensure the safety and convenience of the program.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.