Trellis@Colter Project, homeownership solution for Phoenix middle-income earners

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix-based non-profit organization AZ Trellis has recently opened a new, modern 20-unit townhome community in central Phoenix built to provide workforce housing in the city.

The townhome project, named Trellis@Colter, received a $350,000 grant from JPMorgan Chase & Co. and construction financing from Community Housing Capital (CHC).

The designated townhome takes place amid the shopping center, restaurants, green parks, light rail and freeway access. Each unit also features private garages, patios and energy-efficient appliances.

Patricia Garcia Duarte, president and CEO at Trellis, said, “Trellis is proud to add ownership opportunities along the light-rail especially during these times where there is such shortage of housing in our city.”

President and Designated Broker, ROI Properties Beth Jo Zeitzer shared the same sentiment. He said the brand-new townhome is one of the few affordable for-sale properties and would fulfill the needs of its consumers while also strengthening the community living in it.

Trellis is a non-profit organization working with local government, business, and community leaders to provide individuals and families across Arizona with homeownership counseling, financial access, and neighborhood development since 1975.

JPMorgan Chase, one of Trellis’ partners for the project, contributes funding to Arizona’s non-profit each year. The company also supports housing affordability by committing $30 million to help advance racial equity and drive an inclusive recovery in October.

To inquire about homeownership, please contact Beth Jo Zeitzer of ROI Properties at (602) 319-1326 or trelliscoltersales@roiproperties.com.

To learn more about Trellis and its grand opening, please contact Garrett Zucker at (602) 759-8696 or gzucker@trellisaz.org.

