Ocotillo Road to undergo Two-lanes roadway project with many infrastructures enhancements

QUEEN CREEK, AZ – Queen Creek’s Ocotillo Road is under construction by The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to widen the road into two lanes in each direction from Ironwood to Signal Butte. The groundbreaking has started on July 20 and is expected to finish in late 2022.

The designated Ocotillo Road will connect to the previously widened roadway by widening Meridian south to two lanes in each direction. The construction will create turn lanes in the center of the road, lanes for bikes and pedestrians, and enhancements of utility and Intersection at Barnes Parkway.

The construction project will not only apply to Ocotillo Road but also to State Route 24. The extension project for the roadway will provide ease of entering Queen Creek and the region, as it will include access ramps at Williams Field, Signal Butte, Meridian, and Ironwood.

Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney stated the construction is a part of the Better Roads Ahead program and with the completion of the project, it will improve transportation access from Ironwood to Hawes. He also added the project is supported by Maricopa County and W Holdings and hopes the community stays patient and endure the limitations on the road during the construction.

There are also upcoming roadways currently in the design phase planned for the project: Meridian Road from Queen Creek to Germann, the second phase of Meridian Road development from Cherrywood to Combs, and a roadway connecting Elsworth to Crismon.

ADOT encourages all drivers to stay cautious and slow down their vehicles when passing by and be considerate to the construction crews. Drivers also can get weekly traffic alerts and sign up for eNotifications by filling a form on the Town’s website.

