More pathway options are available for Tourism Development and Management students

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Associate degree students of Scottsdale Community College (SCC) majoring in Tourism Development and Management can now advance their study to Arizona State University in the same major with a bachelor's degree of science starting this Fall 2021.

Regarding the joint program of Scottsdale Community College and Arizona State University, both universities have created a course path for the SCC students transferring to ASU to guide them for the major they're studying. The program can save the first two years of tuition for the students and allow them to continue studying in smaller classes in general education courses.

The Tourism Development and Management at Arizona State University develops students with skills to construct sustainable tourism and lead business operation impactful to all stakeholders. Students will also acquire a particular mix of skills focusing on interaction with the economy, environment, and people.

According to the Arizona Office of Tourism, Grand Canyon State holds the number one place of the export industry in tourism of Arizona in 2019, which means the hospitality and tourism industry provides a significant impact on the economy in Arizona. The research shows the following data:

• 46.8 million people visited Arizona in 2019.

• Visitors collectively spent $25.6 billion in the state.

• Money spent by visitors supports jobs and generates tax revenue.

• Tax revenue equals an annual tax savings of $1,400 for every Arizona household.

• Tourism supported over 194,000 industry jobs.

Corresponding to the research, Dr. Claire McWilliams, Tourism Development and Management Instructor at ASU, stated the tourism sector demand is progressing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. She also expected the ASU graduates would be able to maximize the potential in tourism for Arizona and reduce its negative effects.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.