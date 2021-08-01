ASML signs new lease in Chandler as it adds 100 engineering jobs

CHANDLER, AZ – ASML, a Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment maker, has committed to continue growing its engineering capabilities in Chandler by signing an office sublease at 2625 W. Geronimo Place.

The new office is a 38,000 square building in Chandler Freeways Crossing, the same business park as their previous office, in a different building.

With its new sublease, ASML plans to increase its workforce up to 400 engineers – from a current of 300 engineers – within the next few years. The designated recruits will comprise dozens of engineering disciplines working synergically to develop lasers, accelerometers, optics, servos, and control systems.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke appreciated ASML for the new sublease. He stated the company has a long presence in Chandler and continues to work with expanding companies from all aspects of the semiconductor supply chain. He also trusted the company could give quality life and convenience to its workers.

ASML, headquartered in Veldhoven, The Netherlands, is a multinational company operating in more than 60 cities in 16 countries. The company has been in service since 1984 with its first U.S. office in Arizona and remains still until the present time providing support centers for customers, along with sales and other departments. The company serves its hardware, software, and services to chipmakers worldwide with mass-producing patterns on silicon through lithography.

On behalf of the company, Scott Wiberg, location manager at ASML Chandler, stated his excitement for providing service in Chandler and improving service quality to its customers. Also, with the new workforce, he stated the company commits to supporting the expansion of local semiconductor-making capabilities in Chandler.

