Lake Havasu Aquatic Center, an alternative for you to beat the summer heat

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ—Summer heat will still be up for a couple of months in Arizona. If you live around Lake Havasu City and are planning to beat the summer heat, the Aquatic Center Indoor Park is the perfect place.

The Aquatic Center Indoor Waterpark is located at the C.V Wood Community Center at 100 Park Avenue. It offers various amenities, such as an indoor waterslide, a wave pool, a kids pool, and an outdoor splash area. There are also two heated pools for adults as well as a lap pool. The waterpark provides float rings that are free of charge.

Inside the waterpark, all areas are supervised by lifeguards, and the place's temperature is set to a certain degree for convenience. There are also special events for families including dive-in movies, costume parties, and birthday party packages. Check its official website here for more information about the upcoming events.

The Aquatic Center also offers exercise classes such as water yoga, Pilates, water kickboxing, Tai Chi, Aqua Aerobics, and many more. Swimming lessons are also available for children. Special for summer, there is a Summer Swim League for children ages 6 to 12 years old. It is a good introduction to competitive swimming for children.

The Aquatic Center opens from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is divided into four schedules with 5 a.m. to 6.45 a.m. for Lap Swimming, closed from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for Aqua Challenge, 10.45 a.m. to 11.45 a.m. for Water Wellness, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for open swimming.

The admission ticket ranges from $5 for exercise and lap swim, while the open swim ranges from $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and children. Children under three years old are free. The Aquatic Center also provides pool passes.

