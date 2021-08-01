Pinal County Public Health Services District shares about The ABC of Safe Sleep for babies

PINAL COUNTY, AZ—Do you know that baby really needs proper and safe sleep to maintain their health? According to data, in 2016, 41 babies passed away while co-sleeping or sleeping with other adults or other children, 24 babies while sleeping on their sides or bellies, and another 13 while sleeping on a couch.

The Pinal County Public Health Services District shares the Arizona Department of Health tips for a safer baby sleep called "The ABCs of Sleep." These tips aim to reduce baby fatality while sleeping.

The A stands for "alone." You should leave babies alone in a different bed, inside the same room with a parent or caregiver. The B stands for "back," which refers to the baby's back. Babies should always sleep on their back, even for naps, and never on their tummies. Put them on their tummies only when they are awake, with the supervision of a parent or caregiver. The C stands for "crib." Babies should sleep on a crib with a new mattress that fits perfectly on the crib. Make sure there is no other clothing in the sleeping area.

Babies also should sleep in lightweight clothing. Never overdress them when they are about to sleep to prevent overheating. Keep the room temperature at a comfortable level for an adult. Lastly, keep the bedding away from the baby's face.

Note to everybody that you are prohibited from smoking near a baby or putting the baby in a smoking room. For another baby health-related information, visit here.

