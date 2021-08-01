ASU students share tips to begin a healthy social life in college

Melissa Askew/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Trying new activities and develop relationships with other people who can affect your lives both personally and professionally is an important aspect of your college experience. ASU students who have gone through college have provided some advice on where to begin.

- Be engaged on campus. Making friends in class or through club activities can help you with your studies. Don't be scared to put yourself out there, since other people probably want to make friends as well.

- Join groups, attend lessons at the Sun Devil Fitness Complex, or participate in a sorority or fraternity. Having a community of people who love and support you through your ups and downs will make life easier.

- Don't be shy to say hello to that one person in your classes. You might even end up becoming best buddies since you'll attend the same class for the next four years.

- Look for a job on the campus and be involved.

- Step outside of your comfort zone. When you have the guts to venture out, you could develop lots of great relationships, and even long-lasting friends.

- Knowing what sort of people you want to surround yourself with is an important part of meeting new people and creating new friends. When meeting new people, you need to be genuine because this will attract like-minded people.

- If your first group doesn't work out, don't be afraid to look for others. Make sure you have a solid group of friends to fall back on.

- New students should not be concerned about feeling lonely during their first year of college. Instead, they should be patient and willing to try new things.

You might feel anxious when approaching someone new, but the other person will most likely be grateful that you approached them. Nevertheless, it also takes some time to find the right friends, so if you haven't found them yet, don't be discouraged.

