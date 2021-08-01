Learn road safety in Phoenix with Heads Up! campaign

Robert Ruggiero/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - Safety should always come first when travelling on Phoenix's roadways. Individuals who drive, walk, or ride bicycles all bear equal responsibility for maintaining road safety.

The Phoenix Street Transportation Department launched the Heads Up! campaign to encourage and remind walkers, bikers, and motorists to be safe on Phoenix streets. The campaign suggests three main points with their own sub-points.

Drive Smart

- Always be attentive and never drive when distracted.

- Follow specified speed restrictions. The maximum speed is 55 mph in general, with a 25 mph limit on local roadways in residential neighborhoods and commercial districts, and a 15 mph limit in alleyways.

- Come to a complete stop when the light turns red.

- Yield to pedestrians and bikers; especially while turning. Be attentive and careful to yield.

- Before turning onto the road, look left, right, then left again.

- Remember not to outrun into crosswalks.

- To pass bicycles safely, leave at least three feet between you and them.

Walk Smart

- Stay alert and don't walk while distracted.

- Wear reflective clothes to make yourself visible at night.

- Before you step onto the roadway, look left, right, and left again.

- Make direct eye contact with drivers.

- Use specified crosswalks or junctions to cross the street.

- When available, keep to the sidewalk.

- All road signs should be read and followed.

Ride Smart

- Wear reflective clothes and utilize lights at night to stay visible.

- Wear the appropriate safety equipment.

- Pay attention to traffic signs and signals.

- When possible, follow the flow of traffic.

- Before entering any roadway or junction, slow down and look for incoming traffic.

- When turning, use the proper hand signals.

In addition, the city also provides fun pedestrian safety interactive books to encourage children in learning more about street safety. The book is available both in English and Spanish at http://Phoenix.gov/HeadsUp

