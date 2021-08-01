Guard yourself against the West Nile Virus during monsoon season

Syed Ali/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ - So far, the Arizona monsoon is still in effect, which means people still need to worry about mosquitoes and protect yourself from the West Nile virus.

The most prevalent mosquito-borne disease in Arizona is caused by the West Nile virus. First discovered in the United States in 1993, and in Arizona in 2003, it's still unclear how the West Nile virus got into the U.S. Some speculated that it may have come from an infected traveler, bird, or mosquito.

The majority of people who are infected with the West Nile virus have minor symptoms or no symptoms at all. Some of the symptoms are fever, headache, body pains, swollen glands, and muscular weakness. The signs and symptoms usually last a few days or few weeks.

In some rare circumstances, the West Nile virus can lead to more serious illnesses, such as brain and spinal cord inflammation. The symptoms at first show high temperature and headaches then lead to confusion, disorientation, seizures, and coma.

Currently, there's still no vaccine nor particular therapy for the West Nile virus. In addition, since mosquitoes can bite at any time of day or night, it's important for you to take precautions at all times to avoid the West Nile virus and other diseases spread by mosquitoes.

Wear bug repellant outside and make sure your screens are working properly to protect yourself and your family. If you or your family is heading outside, it's also a good idea to clothe yourselves in lightweight long-sleeve shirts and long trousers.

You can also prevent mosquitoes from reproducing by checking for and removing sources of standing water on your property at least once a week, and keep your yard free of debris where mosquitos can use as a breeding location.

