CCC's Designated New Faculty shares her thought about math and diversity in the college

FLAGSTAFF CITY, AZ - A Part-Time Faculty of the Year 2021 of the Coconino Community College or CCC has been elected by students and peers. Dorel Meier, the new faculty, shares her thought about the diversity of CCC's students.

Dorel Meier, who teaches math and statistics, finds that it is a worthy challenge to teach students math and making them understand that the world around us is filled with math. But, she points out that math can be fun as well.

“This award truly means the world to me,” Meier said. “I am so proud of the work I have done with CCC students and this award validates that I am making a difference in their lives.”

She stated that she wanted to make students love math and not be intimidated by it. In addition, she wants to show how powerful math could be and everything that can be done with math.

She said that the population in CCC is very unique with military veterans, Native Americans, and older adults. “CCC students have a dedication and passion for learning that I do not experience at any other college. They are a joy to work with, and I feel blessed to be a part of their journey.”

Before her newest role in CCC, Meier has been at CCC since the summer of 2018. She did other part-time positions at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Upper Iowa University. She received a teaching certificate from Northern Arizona University and a Master's degree in Math Education from Western Governors University.

A quote from a student that voted her as the new faculty said, “Professor Meier would give individual projects that helped us use real-life examples to prove statistics. She would give us free range, though, so that we felt like we were actually able to be involved in what we were studying.”

Currently, she is working remotely since last year. This award makes her feel that she is truly a part of the CCC community.

