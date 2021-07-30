Stay cool in Tempe with Tempe's Heat Relief program

Daniel Hooper/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ - With the temperature rising up this summer, Arizona’s heat can be life-threatening for the homeless, elderly, and those with little to no access to the air conditioning. The City of Tempe compiled a series of guidelines on how you can contribute to the vulnerable this season, and get yourself informed as well.

Water Donation and Bank

If you’re looking to give or spread information about where the homeless could find access to bottled water, listed below would be places where you can drop them off.

Donation drop-off points:

- Kiwanis Recreation Center, 6111 S. All America Way

- North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St.

- Escalante Community Center, 2150 E. Orange St.

- Westside Multi-Generational Center, 715 W. 5th St.

- Pyle Adult Recreation Center, 655 E. Southern Ave.

Stay cool, hydrated, and informed

Illnesses caused by heat should not be taken lightly, and the steps to prevent overheating are simple to follow, to remember it easily is by staying cool, hydrated, and informed. Be sure to dress lightly and put on a hat if you’re going outside or doing a high-intensity activity, don't forget to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours.

If you have a baby, an elderly, and or a pet, keep an eye on them and be sure that they are regularly as hydrated as you are. Do not leave any of them alone in a vehicle and make sure they stay cool indoors.

Heat relief locations

All the city of Tempe facilities is open for anyone to cool off in the lobby and to get water bottles. It is advised as well to find a nearby drinking fountain in case of dehydration.

Places are open for cool off and water is available.

- Cahill Senior Center, 715 W. Fifth St.

- North Tempe Multi-Generational Kiwanis Recreation Center, 6111 S. All America Way

- North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, 1555 N. Bridalwreath St.

- Escalante Community Center, 2150 E. Orange St.

- Westside Multi-Generational Center, 715 W. 5th St.

