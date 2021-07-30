Fire Restriction Stage I & II systems from Cave Creek for fire prevention

Pixabay

CAVE CREEK, AZ - The Cave Creek Building and Fire Safety Department updates regularly on fire restriction stages in town to prevent a catastrophic incident from happening. To keep the residents informed, listed are what each stage of the fire restrictions represents.

Stage I Fire Restriction:

Effective anytime the Fire Danger Level of Town is “Very High”

Restrictions:

- No outdoor smoking near highly flammable ground cover, outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or beyond designated smoking areas.

- No activities generating sparks outside of an enclosed building are allowed without a permit from the Town of Cave Creek. Spark generating activities include (but are not limited to): Welding, Grinding, Braising, Cutting Steel.

- No fireworks and other Pyrotechnic displays are allowed.

- No ignition-driven model rockets are allowed.

- Activities with flames involved outdoors with flame-based weed removal for

Cooking, Warming, or Campfires must be witnessed by the responsible party until the flame is extinguished and the coals are cold to the touch.

Red Flag Warning: If the National Weather Service declares a “Red Flag Warning”, all spark generating activities shall be halted for the duration of the warning.

Stage II Fire Restriction:

The Stage I Restriction applies for the Stage II Fire Restrictions as well as additional restrictions from stage II. It should be effective immediately the Fire Danger Level of the Town is set to "Extreme"

Restrictions:

- Activities with flames involved outdoors with flame-based weed removal for Cooking, Warming, or Campfires are prohibited.

- Activities with flames involved outdoors with wood for Cooking, Warming, or Campfires or the use of charcoals are prohibited.

- Tiki torches or other devices that emit flame are prohibited.

"If a conflict is found to exist between the requirements of Stage I or Stage II Restriction then the Stage II Restriction shall prevail," quoted from the Town website.

