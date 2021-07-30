Local Artist Brought Childhood Memories to Life at Tempe Public Library

Rabie Madaci/Unsplash

TEMPE, AZ - In partnership with Tempe Public Library, and supported by Tempe Arts and Culture Commission, Tempe Public Art commissioned an art project from local artist, Shela Yu. The artwork was made public in a form of an art installation at the Tempe Youth Library.

The art is titled “The Bridge Beyond”, which means that books act as a bridge to carry us beyond what we already know. In the hopes that Tempe’s Youth becomes inspired to imagine the world beyond while embarking on the journey of reading.

The art comes to life as the artist Shela Yu re-imagined her childhood experience being in the library when she was younger, browsing from book to book, and cradling the ones that she likes. Ever so nostalgic, Yu decided to host a workshop for young locals to design their own book covers. The final artwork embeds the final designs, of which some of them were drawn by six-year-old kids.

“I remember my local library vividly. I would spend hours browsing through the isles, sitting in little nooks reading. That sense of wonder and mystery is what I wanted to instill for this mural,” said Yu through her Instagram, regarding her artwork.

Tempe commissioned the project in fall 2020 and installed it in spring of 2021. “I hope the Tempe Youth Library opens soon so that their patrons can see their own work gracing those walls. Fingers crossed for later summer!” added Yu back in May.

