Paradise Valley High School Students to Spend Their Summer in Internship Program at Grand Canyon University

Laboratory Research ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ – Paradise Valley High schoolers, focusing on engineering, computer science, and bioscience, participate in Grand Canyon University (GCU) High School STEM Internship Program.

The students can choose their internship program according to their designated major in High School. They will spend four to eight weeks collaborating with GCU’s Research and Design program students and the University STEM faculty during the intensive summer program.

From Monday to Thursday, eight hours of study and research time—students will be under supervision from GCU’s scientists based on their focus of study. The University also grants the students the opportunity to attend Honors College on Friday to develop their professional skills with a series of activities, from resume writing to strengthen their brand.

Cori Araza, K12 STEM Outreach Director, stated the internship program intends to fulfill the needs of high-level STEM students, as the High School teachers requested. The students, she added, also signed ethics contracts, as the GCU students do for the program.

Paige Petrine, a Paradise Valley High School senior focusing on engineering, expressed her liking to work in a lab and the opportunity to do so at The University is an honor to her.

“It’s really cool – a lab of college students treat us like adults,” She said.

Dennis Williams, the Director of Operations at Honors College, appreciated the students' motivation to join the program. He explained the presence of the internship program is a step for the University to advance the students' competencies. He also added the program could be an investment to develop their future and professional development.

