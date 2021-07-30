The City of Maricopa is partnering with the USPS to operate a new postal unit

CITY OF MARICOPA, AZ - The City of Maricopa has announced that it has given a contract from United States Postal Service. The contract contains a license to operate a Contract Postal Unit or CPU inside the new building of Maricopa Library and Cultural Center or MLCC at 18160 North Maya Angelou Drive.

The new postal service is expected to be on duty when the construction modification is completed in early fall. The postal service will open from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Maricopa CPU will provide stamps and products, serves domestic and international mail as well as special services such as insured mail, certified mail, signature confirmation service, registered mail, prepaid mail acceptance, USPS tracking, and certificate of mailing.

The new MLCC building is located inside the geographic center of Maricopa city next to the City Hall. Located in the intersection of White and Parker and Bowlin Roads, the location is ideal for a CPU since it is surrounded by a growing neighborhood providing easy access for customers. MLCC also provides large space, bright indoor and outdoor lighting, and wireless access throughout the facility.

“It’s no secret that our city is growing and that our current post office is packed - pun intended,” said Community Services Director Nathan Ullyot. “So credit to our local postal team and the USPS for pursuing and supporting this opportunity as a way to better serve our residents. We also look forward to seeing increased traffic at our beautiful new facility with these new services.”

The CPU of Maricopa also offers new part-time jobs. Visit here for job vacancies available.

