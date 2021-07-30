A story of a student that receives CCC's benefit of the Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry, and Technology

FLAGSTAFF CITY, AZ - Coconino Association for Vocations, Industry, and Technology is a program from Coconino Community College, or CCC, that helps high school students to get prepared for college even if they haven't left high school. One of the recipients of this program is Bonnie Kelch, a Flagstaff High School graduate. She is now a Certified Nursing Assistant and has a certification in Pre-Health Careers.

She got the benefit of free college courses at CCC from the program - all for free. She also stated that she wants to have a career that she enjoys and is excited to go to. From the program, she received 37 credit hours for a bachelor's degree in Nursing.

"I always thought I wanted to be a nurse, and this gave me the opportunity to see what it's about before I committed to it in college," Kelch said. "I like that it's a job where I'm actually helping people. I feel like I can make a difference in people's lives."

Kelch said that the program is challenging yet very rewarding. The program also gives here the illustration of the total cost of her college tuition. Her step towards the program and going to college is also supported by her mother.

She really wants to be a neonatal nurse due to her experience when she was 11 years old. She spent time in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit because her niece had a premature baby delivery.

For more information about this program and other CCC's programs, visit here.

