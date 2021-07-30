Maricopa County Attorney Office celebrates 31st anniversary of ADA

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Maricopa County Attorney Office or MCAO is celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act or ADA on July 26. The event is held annually and the date marks the establishment of ADA on July 26, 1990, after being signed by President George H. W. Bush.

The ADA marks the recognition of civil rights legislation in the U.S. At the time it was signed, ADA is the world's first extensive civil rights law designated for people with disabilities. The law contains prohibitions of discrimination against disabled people in their daily life while ensuring equal opportunity, participation, independence, and economic self-sufficiency.

The ADA protects people with disabilities, a record of physical impairment, or that are considered by others to have an impairment. A person is considered to have a disability if they are impaired either physically or mentally, and it limits one or more major life activities. The law broadly explains the definition to ensure its inclusivity.

ADA ensures equal opportunity for them to join and enjoy American life, which includes the accommodations and amenities that aided those with disabilities to get the benefits of public spaces, public transportations, access to buildings, and job applications as well as other daily activities. ADA ensures and affirms those people as U.S. citizens as well. This law also influenced and helped change public perceptions of people with impairments as deserving of normalcy and equal job opportunities.

The MCAO celebrates ADA by acknowledging the impact ADA has made by providing millions of opportunities to those with disabilities in America in order for them to reach their full potential as well as contributing more to society.

