Goodyear Recreation Campus, Gabe Zimmerman Award, and Dedication of Nathan Torres to the Community Service

GOODYEAR, AZ – Nathan Torres, Goodyear Parks and Recreation Director, earned a Gabe Zimmerman Public Service award as an honor for his dedication to establishing a brand-new Goodyear Recreation Campus.

His team’s hard work to optimize public engagement and interaction for the project makes the 48,000-square-foot recreation park with a state-of-the-art aquatic facility and a 30-acre park worth the award in the Community Builder category.

The brand-new recreation park is one of his programs in recreation, library services, public art, and special events since joining the Goodyear team as the first Ballpark Manager in 2007 and being promoted to his current role in 2012. The facility is designated to increase the life quality of Goodyear residents, as Torres has been aiming to do.

Torres said his intention of establishing the park is to give residents a place to cool themselves off after a long day working at the office or after studying hard at school. He added, whenever a single resident gets a benefit from the service provided, it has a positive impact throughout the entire city.

The award honors non-elected public servants who contribute to their communities and civic life to bring developments to Arizona. It is named in honor of Gabe Zimmerman, a Congresswoman Gabrielle Gifford's Community Outreach Director who lost his life on January 8, 2011.

The facility is not the only thing that makes him deserve the award, but also his actions in connecting the residents during the pandemic of COVID-19. Now he’s currently looking forward to the construction of Civic Square Park, a part of the new city hall complex expected to be finished in 2022.

