Gila County Public Health COVID-19 vaccinations on August

GILA COUNTY, AZ—In an attempt to press the COVID-19 infection numbers, the Gila County Public Health Services will be holding 3 vaccination clinics coming up the next August. Here is the list of clinics, including the date:

The first one is Moderna Clinic it will be on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccination will be at WIC Office at 110 W Main St, Payson. This clinic will provide the Moderna vaccine, eligible for 18 years old and above. Another vaccination event in the same location and time will be on August 13, 2021, providing the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is now eligible from age 12 years old and above.

The last one is at The Alicia Garcia Miami Senior Center at 506 Live Oak St, Miami Arizona. This event will be on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This clinic will provide the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information about the events or to make an appointment, call (928) 910-4009 Option 1. All events allow walk-in as well. Note for every participant from 12 to 17 years old have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Gila County Public Health Service division is under the management of Gila County Health and Emergency Management. It has two offices including one at 5515 South Apache Avenue Suite 100, Globe, and one at 110 West Main St., Suite A, Payson. It also provides the Baby Safe Haven program and influenza vaccination program. For more information, visit here or contact healthservices@gilacountyaz.gov and (928) 402-8813.

