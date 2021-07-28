Surprise Aquatic Center presents Dive In Movie on August 7

SURPRISE CITY, AZ—The Surprise City Aquatic Center will be holding the "Dive In Movie," an event that features a family-themed movie. This event will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 7.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., and opens for all ages.

The movie featured at this event will be Raya and the Last Dragon. The place will be at Surprise Aquatic Center Private Rental - After Hours. For prospective participants, tickets will cost $5 for Surprise residents and $8 for non-residents. The registration is open from June 15 to August 7, 2021.

Participants will be limited to 300 persons. To join the event, prospective participants should be registered on a Surprise Recreation account that can be accessed here.

The Surprise Aquatic Center is located at 15831 North Bullard Avenue, Surprise Arizona. It has many facilities including Zero Depth Area with Play Features, two slides consist of one flume and one tunnel, water vortex, whirlpool, competition pool, a diving well, and two diving boards with one-meter height.

The Aquatic Center's opening hours are: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m on Monday to Thursday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday to Sunday. The entrance fee will be $2 for youth residents from 6 months to 17 years old, $3 for adult residents, and $5 for non-residents of all ages. Note that children under 10 years old have to be accompanied by their parents or guardian 16 years old or older.

