Coconino County's Forest Restoration effort in celebrating the National Forest Week

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEL35_0avSZFGc00
Sebastian Unrau

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — In celebration of the National Forest Week, Coconino County shared its commitment and opinion about forest restoration. Wildfire and post-wildfire flooding, two of many forest-related catastrophes, are the biggest threat to public safety that including business, economy, and financial wealth. Coconino County also acknowledges that the key to mitigating those threats is a strong forest industry.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors, as the Board of the Flood Control District, has settled a Forest Restoration Initiative or FRI as a major priority to help to solve those threats. A Forest Restoration Director was recently hired to lead the initiative. The director will serve as a key facilitator and liaison, connecting the County's interests and assets with bigger regional restoration efforts such as the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.

The FRI will work collaboratively with many stakeholders including non-profits, regional, state and federal agencies, and private forest industries. The director will also find new opportunities to improve and add the amount of forest restoration implementation in Coconino County. The focus of the restoration includes:

1. Determining high-priority areas in Coconino that require restoration and fuels reduction activities by both the U.S Forest Service or USFS and private contractors.

2. Achieving Stewardship and Good Neighbor Authority Agreements with the USFS.

3. Determining and securing forest restoration grants and funding.

4. Applying innovative technologies to shorten the restoration activities and sharing expertise and knowledge about forest restoration practices to improve the overall efficiency of the efforts.

The main goal of Forest Restoration is clearly to reduce the risk of fatal wildfires. Aside from restoration, forest thinning also has several benefits, including increasing water yields, increased carbon sequestration, healthier and more dynamic forest, increasing wildlife populations, and increasing the economic benefits of the forest industry and job creation in rural areas.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9a2dbd9ad2f516bf24a2a60bf2e9489f.blob

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

Phoenix, AZ
150 followers
Loading

More from Alistair Dominguez

Phoenix, AZ

Musical Instrument Museum to organize music performances and special events this weekend

PHOENIX, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum, or MIM, gives spotlight to local musical talents of Arizona by organizing live performances and talk shows this Saturday to Sunday, August 7 to 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County to open first public library on August 10

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ - Pinal County has announced that it will open the San Tan Valley Public Library, the first government-run library, on August 10. The grand opening will be held at 10 a.m at 31505 N. Schnepf Road. The library is scheduled to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert Park and Recreation presents "Let's Talk Personal Finance" workshop series

CITY OF GILBERT, AZ - The Gilbert Parks and Recreation will be holding a series of events namely the "Let's Talk Personal Finance" workshops. The event will have four sessions held every Saturday from August 14 to September 4, 2021, and will be led by Yvonne DiMatteo as the speaker.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

The City of Mesa Government Launches Household Hazardous Materials Program

MESA, AZ – The City of Mesa government encourages proper management of unused hazardous households by launching Household Hazardous Material Program. The program intends to reuse, recycle or dispose of those particular wastes to prevent pollution in the city.Read full story
Peoria, AZ

The City of Peoria to Conduct Assessment Survey for Public Facilities and Services Development

PEORIA, AZ – The City of Peoria encourages citizens to participate in an evaluation survey by the Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities Department this week through Sunday, August 15.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Banner Health will increase its vaccinated employee number regarding the Delta Variant

MESA, AZ - Banner Health Center has declared that it will increase the number of vaccinated staff. This is an endeavor to safeguard the team members and patients, as well as the Mesa community as a whole.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

GIlbert's Desert Sky Park received the2021 Sustainable Infrastructure Award by The Metis Award ASU

GILBERT, AZ - The City of Gilbert recently announced that the Desert Sky Park has won the 2021 Sustainable Infrastructure Award by The Metis Center for Infrastructure and Sustainable Engineering of Arizona State University.Read full story
Arizona State

Ten Teachers to Qualify for 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona Educational Foundation, or AEF, nominates ten teachers throughout Arizona for the 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award at The Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix on October 16, 2021.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

The Brand-new Palo Verde Park Is Ready for the City of Mesa Residents to Enjoy

MESA, AZ – The City of Mesa government welcomed the residents with new enhancements to Palo Verde Park on July 31. The Park received several improvements and new furniture and playground additions.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

The McCormick-Stillman Railroad in Scottsdale has finally reopened

CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ - On July 31, the McCormick Stillman Railroad Park officially reopened after closures due to debris cleanup after a storm. The opening schedule of the park varies according to the month. For example, the Railroad Museum is closed during summer, and Train and Carousel sections are open from 8 a.m. in August and at 9 a.m. in September. The ticket admission is $3 on the Stillman Station. Membership and ticket packs are also available.Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County Public Health Services District shares about The ABC of Safe Sleep for babies

PINAL COUNTY, AZ—Do you know that baby really needs proper and safe sleep to maintain their health? According to data, in 2016, 41 babies passed away while co-sleeping or sleeping with other adults or other children, 24 babies while sleeping on their sides or bellies, and another 13 while sleeping on a couch.Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Ocotillo Road to undergo Two-lanes roadway project with many infrastructures enhancements

QUEEN CREEK, AZ – Queen Creek’s Ocotillo Road is under construction by The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to widen the road into two lanes in each direction from Ironwood to Signal Butte. The groundbreaking has started on July 20 and is expected to finish in late 2022.Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye City reopens the Before and After School Enrichment Program

BUCKEYE CITY, AZ - The City of Buckeye is reopening the Buckeye After School Enrichment or B.A.S.E. program to help get more children out of their homes and into a nurturing developmental environment.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Trellis@Colter Project, homeownership solution for Phoenix middle-income earners

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix-based non-profit organization AZ Trellis has recently opened a new, modern 20-unit townhome community in central Phoenix built to provide workforce housing in the city.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Upcoming events on August 21 at Maricopa County Parks

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ-If you want to spent your time on outdoor activities next August, the parks around Maricopa County are holding various outdoor events including hike and mountain bike ride. Here are the four events that will be available on Saturday, August 21, 2021:Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Attorney's Office reminds us about vehicular heatstroke

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – The Maricopa County Attorney Office urges everybody in Maricopa and Arizona, in general, to reduce the risk and level of heatstroke fatality during this summer.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Here's the update on Scottsdale road restrictions up to mid-August 2021

CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The City of Scottsdale has announced that there are several traffic restrictions that will apply from July 30 through August 9, 2021. Here are several road restrictions.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

McDowell Mountain Regional Park presents 2021 Summer Night Rides

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The McDowell Mountain Regional Park will be holding an event called 2021 Summer Night Rides hosted by Fountain Hills Bikes. There will be three events on different dates around 2021.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert's Cosmo Dog Park in the Happy Doggo 50 Best Dog Parks in America

GILBERT, AZ-The Happy Doggo has announced the 50 Best Dog Parks in America, and Cosmo Dog Park in Gilbert has been listed at the number five. Here is the brief profile of Cosmo Dog Park:Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Chandler Housing's new expanded I-ROC program

CITY OF CHANDLER, AZ - The City of Chandler's Housing and Redevelopment Division recently announced the expansion of its Increasing Rental Opportunities in Chandler or known as the I-ROC program.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy