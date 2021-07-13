Coconino County's Forest Restoration effort in celebrating the National Forest Week

Sebastian Unrau

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — In celebration of the National Forest Week, Coconino County shared its commitment and opinion about forest restoration. Wildfire and post-wildfire flooding, two of many forest-related catastrophes, are the biggest threat to public safety that including business, economy, and financial wealth. Coconino County also acknowledges that the key to mitigating those threats is a strong forest industry.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors, as the Board of the Flood Control District, has settled a Forest Restoration Initiative or FRI as a major priority to help to solve those threats. A Forest Restoration Director was recently hired to lead the initiative. The director will serve as a key facilitator and liaison, connecting the County's interests and assets with bigger regional restoration efforts such as the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.

The FRI will work collaboratively with many stakeholders including non-profits, regional, state and federal agencies, and private forest industries. The director will also find new opportunities to improve and add the amount of forest restoration implementation in Coconino County. The focus of the restoration includes:

1. Determining high-priority areas in Coconino that require restoration and fuels reduction activities by both the U.S Forest Service or USFS and private contractors.

2. Achieving Stewardship and Good Neighbor Authority Agreements with the USFS.

3. Determining and securing forest restoration grants and funding.

4. Applying innovative technologies to shorten the restoration activities and sharing expertise and knowledge about forest restoration practices to improve the overall efficiency of the efforts.

The main goal of Forest Restoration is clearly to reduce the risk of fatal wildfires. Aside from restoration, forest thinning also has several benefits, including increasing water yields, increased carbon sequestration, healthier and more dynamic forest, increasing wildlife populations, and increasing the economic benefits of the forest industry and job creation in rural areas.

