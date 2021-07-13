Maricopa County shares the importance of having flood insurance

Scott Graham

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

On July 10, the Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management has shared the importance of having flood insurance for all citizens in flood-danger areas on its official Twitter account.

Since flood damage isn't usually covered by homeowners' insurance policies, a specific flood insurance policy is important to protect your home or business especially for those who live in a floodplain. A flood can happen to everyone in all areas, even in non-flood zones. Data shows that one out of four flood claims come from outside a floodplain.

It is also recommended to everyone to plan an insurance early since there will be a 30-days waiting period from the coverage purchase and when it will be effective. It will be too late to take a flood policy when a storm is already in the forecast.

The National Flood Insurance Program or NFIP provides flood insurance that can be purchased by the insurance agent who handles every homeowners' insurance policy. The rates are fixed and have the same rate in every agent or company. In addition, the rates will vary according to many factors including the date and type of a house's construction and the risk level a home is included to. The NFIP flood insurance policies are available for homeowners, renters, condo owners or renters, and commercial owners or renters.

The policies will be covering the building and the content of a house. The building coverage includes the insured building and its foundation, the electrical and plumbing systems, and permanently installed carpeting over unfinished flooring. The content coverage includes clothing, curtains, washers and dryers, and furniture.

In addition, the policies will not cover currency, precious metals, valuable papers, and damage caused by moisture or mold that could be avoided by the house owner. For more information about the coverage, visit https://www.maricopa.gov/230/Flood-Insurance.

Visit here for more information the NFIP.

