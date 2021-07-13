Arizona State University: How to stay healthy in Arizona’s triple-digit temperatures

José Ignacio Pompé

PHOENIX, AZ — The end of June marks the beginning of extreme heat in Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, approximately 3,000 people visit emergency rooms due to heat-related illnesses every year.

Dr. Shad Marvasti, the Director of Public Health at the University of Arizona, shares how citizens and travelers in Arizona can stay safe during this extreme heat period.

“The key thing here in Arizona is that we have a lot of insensible loss of water, and by that I mean that you’re not able to really gauge that you’re losing water that you’re getting dehydrated, because we’re not sweating actively because of the dry temperatures, but you’re still losing water because of the high temperatures and the heat that we have,” Marvasti said.

“Especially during the peak hours of 10am to 4pm … and then of course remembering that things like caffeine and alcohol will dehydrate further so you are going to have to replenish that water that’s going to be lost,” he added.

He added: “Do not underestimate the heat just because you’re not sweating and you’re not thirsty, it doesn’t mean you’re not dehydrated. So basically assume that you are dehydrated and that you’re getting dehydrated and that you need more water. Drink more.”

According to Marvasti, there some signs that could show dehydration symptoms, including thirst, dryness, lightheadedness and dizziness, foot swelling, headache, and palpitations. All citizens should be paying attention at those symptoms before it leads to more severe dehydration.

He added that six to eight glasses of water — the average amount of water a person should consume a day — will prevent dehydration.

