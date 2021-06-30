Musical Instrument Museum's artists in residence share insights on the evolution of Hip Hop

Leah Roman and RaeRae Pentecostes mim.org

PHOENIX, AZ — On August 11, 1973 in a basement in the Bronx, New York, a back-to-school party thrown by DJ Kool Herc inspired a musical movement of a generation. Over time, the records were mixed and combined with dancing style and created a cultural movement known as hip hop.

Artists like Leah Roman and RaeRae Pentecostes, director and owners of Jukebox Dance Studio in Mesa, Arizona, start to pass the hip hop traditions by teaching street-style and freestyle dance.

In January 2021, Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) released a new virtual Artist Residency Program for students, highlighting the history and culture of hip hop. Rapper and former middle school teacher, Mega Ran, tell the students of the genre, while other local artists showcase the other elements of hip hop culture—dance, visual art and entrepreneurship.

In the dance portion of the Artist Residency, Leah and RaeRae give students insight that hip hop has evolved along the way. With these changes, they introduced style developed on the East Coast and West Coast—along with the freestyle that follows the change in hip hop in the 1980s. The artists also gave the students a chance to move through hip hop’s timeline with pop culture-inspired dances from Cabbage Patch, Fila and Bart Simpson.

These are RaeRae and Leah thought on freedom through the music movement. According to RaeRae, hip hop comes from a natural reaction to music, and it doesn't come from the studio where you have to follow certain standards of dancing. It comes from a natural reaction to the music.

While for Leah, she wanted to instill the idea of saying “yes” to their own dance and movement. Sometimes, when they can’t think of anything to do, it is because they are saying no to something. When they choose to freestyle, students need to have the idea of saying yes to the movement and saying yes to the reaction of the song.

On RaeRae and Leah thought on the impact of hip hop on kids, RaeRae said that kids invented hip hop by reacting naturally to what’s going on. When they get older, sometimes they are just stuck in a belief system telling them what to do, but kids just react to what they feel.

For Leah, she remembered when she asked a student about 9 or 10 years old to do a freestyle performance, while the others were 18 and over, he just closed his eyes and reacted to the music beautifully. People say “they’re just kids,” but his connection to the music was just so honest and so vulnerable, but also just so powerful.

Sharing musical cultures is an important part of MIM’s mission and education efforts.

