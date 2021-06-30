Phoenix, AZ

Musical Instrument Museum's artists in residence share insights on the evolution of Hip Hop

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5tow_0aekjziF00
Leah Roman and RaeRae Pentecostesmim.org

PHOENIX, AZ — On August 11, 1973 in a basement in the Bronx, New York, a back-to-school party thrown by DJ Kool Herc inspired a musical movement of a generation. Over time, the records were mixed and combined with dancing style and created a cultural movement known as hip hop.

Artists like Leah Roman and RaeRae Pentecostes, director and owners of Jukebox Dance Studio in Mesa, Arizona, start to pass the hip hop traditions by teaching street-style and freestyle dance.

In January 2021, Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) released a new virtual Artist Residency Program for students, highlighting the history and culture of hip hop. Rapper and former middle school teacher, Mega Ran, tell the students of the genre, while other local artists showcase the other elements of hip hop culture—dance, visual art and entrepreneurship.

In the dance portion of the Artist Residency, Leah and RaeRae give students insight that hip hop has evolved along the way. With these changes, they introduced style developed on the East Coast and West Coast—along with the freestyle that follows the change in hip hop in the 1980s. The artists also gave the students a chance to move through hip hop’s timeline with pop culture-inspired dances from Cabbage Patch, Fila and Bart Simpson.

These are RaeRae and Leah thought on freedom through the music movement. According to RaeRae, hip hop comes from a natural reaction to music, and it doesn't come from the studio where you have to follow certain standards of dancing. It comes from a natural reaction to the music.

While for Leah, she wanted to instill the idea of saying “yes” to their own dance and movement. Sometimes, when they can’t think of anything to do, it is because they are saying no to something. When they choose to freestyle, students need to have the idea of saying yes to the movement and saying yes to the reaction of the song.

On RaeRae and Leah thought on the impact of hip hop on kids, RaeRae said that kids invented hip hop by reacting naturally to what’s going on. When they get older, sometimes they are just stuck in a belief system telling them what to do, but kids just react to what they feel.

For Leah, she remembered when she asked a student about 9 or 10 years old to do a freestyle performance, while the others were 18 and over, he just closed his eyes and reacted to the music beautifully. People say “they’re just kids,” but his connection to the music was just so honest and so vulnerable, but also just so powerful.

Sharing musical cultures is an important part of MIM’s mission and education efforts.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9a2dbd9ad2f516bf24a2a60bf2e9489f.blob

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

Phoenix, AZ
150 followers
Loading

More from Alistair Dominguez

Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert Park and Recreation presents "Let's Talk Personal Finance" workshop series

CITY OF GILBERT, AZ - The Gilbert Parks and Recreation will be holding a series of events namely the "Let's Talk Personal Finance" workshops. The event will have four sessions held every Saturday from August 14 to September 4, 2021, and will be led by Yvonne DiMatteo as the speaker.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

The City of Mesa Government Launches Household Hazardous Materials Program

MESA, AZ – The City of Mesa government encourages proper management of unused hazardous households by launching Household Hazardous Material Program. The program intends to reuse, recycle or dispose of those particular wastes to prevent pollution in the city.Read full story
Peoria, AZ

The City of Peoria to Conduct Assessment Survey for Public Facilities and Services Development

PEORIA, AZ – The City of Peoria encourages citizens to participate in an evaluation survey by the Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities Department this week through Sunday, August 15.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Banner Health will increase its vaccinated employee number regarding the Delta Variant

MESA, AZ - Banner Health Center has declared that it will increase the number of vaccinated staff. This is an endeavor to safeguard the team members and patients, as well as the Mesa community as a whole.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

GIlbert's Desert Sky Park received the2021 Sustainable Infrastructure Award by The Metis Award ASU

GILBERT, AZ - The City of Gilbert recently announced that the Desert Sky Park has won the 2021 Sustainable Infrastructure Award by The Metis Center for Infrastructure and Sustainable Engineering of Arizona State University.Read full story
Arizona State

Ten Teachers to Qualify for 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award

PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona Educational Foundation, or AEF, nominates ten teachers throughout Arizona for the 2022 Arizona Teacher of the Year Award at The Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix on October 16, 2021.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

The Brand-new Palo Verde Park Is Ready for the City of Mesa Residents to Enjoy

MESA, AZ – The City of Mesa government welcomed the residents with new enhancements to Palo Verde Park on July 31. The Park received several improvements and new furniture and playground additions.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

The McCormick-Stillman Railroad in Scottsdale has finally reopened

CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ - On July 31, the McCormick Stillman Railroad Park officially reopened after closures due to debris cleanup after a storm. The opening schedule of the park varies according to the month. For example, the Railroad Museum is closed during summer, and Train and Carousel sections are open from 8 a.m. in August and at 9 a.m. in September. The ticket admission is $3 on the Stillman Station. Membership and ticket packs are also available.Read full story
Queen Creek, AZ

Ocotillo Road to undergo Two-lanes roadway project with many infrastructures enhancements

QUEEN CREEK, AZ – Queen Creek’s Ocotillo Road is under construction by The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) to widen the road into two lanes in each direction from Ironwood to Signal Butte. The groundbreaking has started on July 20 and is expected to finish in late 2022.Read full story
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County Public Health Services District shares about The ABC of Safe Sleep for babies

PINAL COUNTY, AZ—Do you know that baby really needs proper and safe sleep to maintain their health? According to data, in 2016, 41 babies passed away while co-sleeping or sleeping with other adults or other children, 24 babies while sleeping on their sides or bellies, and another 13 while sleeping on a couch.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Trellis@Colter Project, homeownership solution for Phoenix middle-income earners

PHOENIX, AZ — Phoenix-based non-profit organization AZ Trellis has recently opened a new, modern 20-unit townhome community in central Phoenix built to provide workforce housing in the city.Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye City reopens the Before and After School Enrichment Program

BUCKEYE CITY, AZ - The City of Buckeye is reopening the Buckeye After School Enrichment or B.A.S.E. program to help get more children out of their homes and into a nurturing developmental environment.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Upcoming events on August 21 at Maricopa County Parks

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ-If you want to spent your time on outdoor activities next August, the parks around Maricopa County are holding various outdoor events including hike and mountain bike ride. Here are the four events that will be available on Saturday, August 21, 2021:Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Attorney's Office reminds us about vehicular heatstroke

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ – The Maricopa County Attorney Office urges everybody in Maricopa and Arizona, in general, to reduce the risk and level of heatstroke fatality during this summer.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Here's the update on Scottsdale road restrictions up to mid-August 2021

CITY OF SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The City of Scottsdale has announced that there are several traffic restrictions that will apply from July 30 through August 9, 2021. Here are several road restrictions.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

McDowell Mountain Regional Park presents 2021 Summer Night Rides

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The McDowell Mountain Regional Park will be holding an event called 2021 Summer Night Rides hosted by Fountain Hills Bikes. There will be three events on different dates around 2021.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert's Cosmo Dog Park in the Happy Doggo 50 Best Dog Parks in America

GILBERT, AZ-The Happy Doggo has announced the 50 Best Dog Parks in America, and Cosmo Dog Park in Gilbert has been listed at the number five. Here is the brief profile of Cosmo Dog Park:Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Chandler Housing's new expanded I-ROC program

CITY OF CHANDLER, AZ - The City of Chandler's Housing and Redevelopment Division recently announced the expansion of its Increasing Rental Opportunities in Chandler or known as the I-ROC program.Read full story
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Local Food Fight classes throughout 2021

TEMPE, AZ - Collaborating with various local chefs, mixologists, and other food makers in Tempe, the Local Food Fight will be hosting at least five cooking classes throughout 2021, from August 3 to December 19.Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Here are some places in Gilbert where you can donate to the Heat Relief Network Program

GILBERT, AZ - Summer heat could be a serious problem if we could anticipate it well. The fact that there are several numbers of lives lost because of the heat-related illness each year moves the City of Gilbert to make donations to reduce the death toll.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy